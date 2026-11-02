On Newsstands November 2, 2026

Love isn’t won — it’s chosen! Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison is back with The Vow, a faith-based Fox Nation dating show with no roses and no elimination ceremonies, coproduced with his wife, Lauren Zima. Plus: Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester fake-date their way through Netflix’s holiday rom-com Guarding Stars, and Fire Country and Sheriff Country join forces for an epic two-hour crossover. Grab the issue!