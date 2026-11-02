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The Vow
Love isn’t won — it’s chosen! Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison is back with The Vow, a faith-based Fox Nation dating show with no roses and no elimination ceremonies, coproduced with his wife, Lauren Zima. Plus: Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester fake-date their way through Netflix’s holiday rom-com Guarding Stars, and Fire Country and Sheriff Country join forces for an epic two-hour crossover. Grab the issue!
Also In This Issue
- A Reba reunion. James Denton — Reba McEntire’s old “Dr. Hunky” — guest stars on Happy’s Place as a customer who catches Bobbie’s eye.
- Farewell, Cruz. Chicago Fire marks its 300th episode by saying goodbye to original cast member Joe Miñoso.
- Replicants rule. Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer star in Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099, set 80 years after Ridley Scott’s classic.
- Spies and sorcerers. Keira Knightley’s Black Doves returns for Season 2, and The Rings of Power races to stop the forging of the One Ring.
- On the run. Stephen King’s The Institute picks up with its gifted teens fleeing the facility in Season 2.
- Holiday cheer. Tara Lipinski hosts HGTV’s new frugal decorating competition, and Danica McKellar makes a “Christmas No List” in a Great American Family original.
- Game, set, legend. ESPN’s 30 for 30 charts Billie Jean King’s fight for equality on and off the court.
- For the Record. Kelsey Grammer returns to NBC in the drama Pops, Scott Bakula develops a CBS detective series, and a new Stargate is in the works.