On Newsstands July 20, 2026

Bonjour, romance! Our July triple issue’s cover star Lacey Chabert jets across Europe in Hallmark+’s swoony new rom-com Paris Is Always a Good Idea, chasing old flames and healing old wounds. Inside, we bid a tearful adieu to Grantchester as the beloved mystery solves its final case, cheer Mark Harmon’s return as Gibbs on NCIS: Origins, and step into the ring with 50 Cent’s gritty Starz saga Fightland. Grab the issue!