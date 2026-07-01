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Paris Is Always a Good Idea
Bonjour, romance! Our July triple issue’s cover star Lacey Chabert jets across Europe in Hallmark+’s swoony new rom-com Paris Is Always a Good Idea, chasing old flames and healing old wounds. Inside, we bid a tearful adieu to Grantchester as the beloved mystery solves its final case, cheer Mark Harmon’s return as Gibbs on NCIS: Origins, and step into the ring with 50 Cent’s gritty Starz saga Fightland. Grab the issue!
Also In This Issue
- Believe again. After a three-year hiatus, Ted Lasso returns Aug. 5, with Jason Sudeikis’ folksy coach taking on AFC Richmond’s new second-division women’s team.
- Girls’ weekend gone deep. Jennifer Garner hosts four friends for a secret-spilling Nantucket getaway in The Five-Star Weekend, based on Elin Hilderbrand’s beach-read bestseller.
- The voyages continue. Capt. Pike and the Enterprise crew beam back for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 — puppet episode included.
- That’s my purse! Hank and Peggy Hill navigate modern life as Hulu’s King of the Hill revival returns for Season 2.
- Down the silo. Our Cheers & Jeers salutes Silo’s shocking Season 3 flashbacks, toasts The Vampire Lestat’s rock-opera reinvention, and side-eyes a returning Real Housewife.
- Daytime returns. Kelly Kruger debuts as Serena Baldwin on General Hospital, while a big-screen name joins the Fire Country cast for Season 5.
- Under pressure. Netflix docuseries Quarterback huddles up for Season 3 with Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward and Jayden Daniels.
- Farewell tour. Heartstopper wraps with a heartfelt finale film, plus a first look at the whole three-week slate of premieres and finales.