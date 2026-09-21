On Newsstands September 21, 2026

Fall TV is back — and so is our Returning Favorites triple issue, your guide to every show you love. Cover stars Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and new coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green bring live shows back to The Voice for Season 30. Inside: Tony DiNozzo returns to the NCIS bullpen, Sylvester Stallone gets down to business on Tulsa King, and The Wizard of Oz lands on MeTV. Grab the issue!