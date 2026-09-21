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Returning Favorites
Fall TV is back — and so is our Returning Favorites triple issue, your guide to every show you love. Cover stars Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and new coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green bring live shows back to The Voice for Season 30. Inside: Tony DiNozzo returns to the NCIS bullpen, Sylvester Stallone gets down to business on Tulsa King, and The Wizard of Oz lands on MeTV. Grab the issue!
Also In This Issue
- Gibbs times two. Mark Harmon is back onscreen in every episode of NCIS: Origins Season 3, as ghosts from Gibbs’ past shatter his Alaska retirement.
- Reality royalty. Jeff Probst, Phil Keoghan and Julie Chen Moonves reflect on 26 years of Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother — and why the game is about to get permanently unpredictable.
- The family that badges together. Peter Krause and Hope Davis head a houseful of feds in NBC’s addictive new drama Line of Fire, premiering Sept. 21.
- Sacred Heart reopens. JD, Turk and Elliot are back — and so is Scott Foley — when the Scrubs revival returns Sept. 30.
- One Chicago shakeup. Chicago Fire bids farewell to Dermot Mulroney and original Joe Miñoso, while Chicago P.D. loses LaRoyce Hawkins after 13 seasons.
- Streaming heat. Mike Flanagan reimagines Stephen King’s Carrie, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play maybe-siblings in Brothers, and Florence Pugh stars in East of Eden.
- Remembering Dolly. We celebrate the life of Dolly Parton (1946–2026), plus Judge Judy marks 30 years with a primetime CBS special.
- Cheers & Jeers. Silo blows us away, Reacher spinoff Neagley throws down, and The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip takes a 20th-anniversary joyride.