Your Summer Binge Guide

On Newsstands June 8, 2026

Summer’s here, and TV Guide Magazine has your watchlist sorted. Our Summer Binge Guide rounds up the streaming obsessions worth those long, lazy nights — Kathy Bates as the sly Matlock, Noah Wyle in HBO’s addictive The Pitt, Vince Gilligan’s eerie Pluribus with Rhea Seehorn, and Sterling K. Brown’s twisty Paradise. Plus a fresh batch of classics to revisit, from Lost to Friday Night Lights. Grab the issue!