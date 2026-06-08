Your Summer Binge Guide
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Your Summer Binge Guide

Summer’s here, and TV Guide Magazine has your watchlist sorted. Our Summer Binge Guide rounds up the streaming obsessions worth those long, lazy nights — Kathy Bates as the sly Matlock, Noah Wyle in HBO’s addictive The Pitt, Vince Gilligan’s eerie Pluribus with Rhea Seehorn, and Sterling K. Brown’s twisty Paradise. Plus a fresh batch of classics to revisit, from Lost to Friday Night Lights. Grab the issue!

Also In This Issue
  • Ted Lasso fever: Rewatch the beloved soccer comedy with Jason Sudeikis as the World Cup commences — and get caught up before the long-awaited Season 4 arrives August 5.
  • Dan Levy’s next act: The Schitt’s Creek star goes from clergy to organized crime in the chaotic Netflix comedy Big Mistake, with Laurie Metcalf running for mayor.
  • The classics call: Revisit Friday Night Lights, Lost, Revenge, La Brea and The X-Files — comfort bingeing at its finest.
  • Broadcast bounces back: Editor-in-Chief Michael Fell on why the networks are ordering more scripted shows for 2026–27, plus Téa Leoni and Tim Daly reuniting for NBC’s Newlyweds.
  • Baywatch returns: Stephen Amell trades the Arrow suit for red trunks in a winter reboot of the lifeguard staple.
  • What’s Worth Watching: Daily highlights all summer long, from the season premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon to the finale of Hallmark’s The Way Home.
  • Summer kicks off: American Ninja Warrior launches its Western Regional Qualifying, plus a packed slate of season finales across primetime.
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