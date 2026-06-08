The Four Seasons
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The Four Seasons

Tina Fey and her crew are back for more midlife mayhem! We go inside Season 2 of Netflix’s The Four Seasons, where Fey’s prickly Kate, husband Jack (Will Forte) and their married pals reunite for seasonal getaways now shadowed by loss — and spiked with plenty of laughs. We’ve also rounded up the summer’s hottest streaming, from J.Lo’s steamy Office Romance to Colin Farrell’s Sugar. Grab the issue!

Also In This Issue
  • Office Romance: Jennifer Lopez plays an airline CEO who can’t follow her own no-fraternization rule once Ted Lasso breakout Brett Goldstein walks in — a red-hot, definitely-not-safe-for-work summer rom-com.
  • Sweet Magnolias: Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen trade margaritas for cosmopolitans in Season 5, with wedding bells, a big move and marriage worries back in Serenity.
  • Sugar: Colin Farrell’s enigmatic private eye is back on the case in Los Angeles.
  • The Mating Season: Big Mouth meets the great outdoors in Nick Kroll’s naughty animated comedy, with guest voices from Sarah Silverman, Aidy Bryant and more.
  • House of the Dragon: Season 3 opens with the cataclysmic Battle of the Gullet — the Game of Thrones spinoff’s biggest, most ambitious hour yet.
  • The Way Home: Hallmark’s time-traveling Landry saga reaches its series finale, full of new beginnings, surprises and one lingering question mark.
  • The Summer Binge Guide: Our roundup of streaming obsessions, from Matlock and The Pitt to classics like Lost and Friday Night Lights.
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