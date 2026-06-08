On Newsstands June 8, 2026

Tina Fey and her crew are back for more midlife mayhem! We go inside Season 2 of Netflix’s The Four Seasons, where Fey’s prickly Kate, husband Jack (Will Forte) and their married pals reunite for seasonal getaways now shadowed by loss — and spiked with plenty of laughs. We’ve also rounded up the summer’s hottest streaming, from J.Lo’s steamy Office Romance to Colin Farrell’s Sugar. Grab the issue!