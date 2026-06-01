On Newsstands June 29, 2026

Buckle up! Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham play 20-year best friends — one a secret assassin — racing through London in Prime Video’s explosive action-adventure Ride or Die, our cover story. Inside, Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro crowns a champion with host Robert Irwin, J.K. Simmons rules 1980s New York in mob drama The Westies, and Dutton Ranch roars to a deadly finale. Plus Sharkfest and three weeks of listings. Grab the issue!