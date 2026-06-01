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Ride or Die
Buckle up! Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham play 20-year best friends — one a secret assassin — racing through London in Prime Video’s explosive action-adventure Ride or Die, our cover story. Inside, Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro crowns a champion with host Robert Irwin, J.K. Simmons rules 1980s New York in mob drama The Westies, and Dutton Ranch roars to a deadly finale. Plus Sharkfest and three weeks of listings. Grab the issue!
Also In This Issue
- A new pro takes the floor. Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro premieres on ABC, following 12 dancers vying for a Season 35 spot, with host Robert Irwin and judges Mark and Shirley Ballas.
- J.K. Simmons runs the rackets. The MGM+ series premiere of The Westies drops into 1980s New York, where an Irish-American crew battles for the spoils of the Javits Center building boom.
- A Yellowstone-worthy showdown. Dutton Ranch ends its first season on Paramount Network as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) land in another deadly feud — and, we’re warned, people will die.
- Back in the water. Sharkfest returns on National Geographic, opening with explorer Bertie Gregory tracking the imperiled hammerheads of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.
- The houseguests are back. Big Brother opens a new CBS season of summer competitions, alliances and backstabbing.
- For the Record. A New Girl reunion reteams Damon Wayans Jr. and Jake Johnson, and we salute late Buffy and Ted Lasso star Anthony Stewart Head.
- Grass-court drama. Wimbledon’s early rounds serve up on ESPN as Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka chase the title.
- One last build. Maine Cabin Masters wraps its season on Magnolia Network with a backyard reno from Chase Morrill’s crew.