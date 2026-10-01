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Newlyweds
Love is lovelier the second time around! Real-life married couple Téa Leoni and Tim Daly reunite onscreen as whirlwind newlyweds in NBC’s romantic new sitcom Newlyweds, with Jamie Lee Curtis as the ex who won’t go quietly. Plus: Ducky reunites with Gibbs on NCIS: Origins, Los Angeles blows its top on 9-1-1, and The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” leads a lineup of Halloween treats. Grab the issue!
Also In This Issue
- Stabler’s back. Christopher Meloni returns to Law & Order: SVU to reunite with Mariska Hargitay’s Benson for the show’s milestone 600th episode.
- Puzzling once more. David Mitchell’s reluctant sleuth hunts for his missing twin — and a sinister politician — in Season 2 of the cozy British mystery Ludwig.
- Trick or treat. The Scrubs revival and Abbott Elementary both dress up for Halloween episodes.
- Killer instincts. Michael C. Hall’s Dexter: Resurrection faces Brian Cox and Dan Stevens as new nemeses, and Linda Cardellini plays Jason’s mom in Peacock’s Friday the 13th prequel Crystal Lake.
- Spies and thieves. Keri Russell’s The Diplomat reels from a White House conspiracy in Season 4, while Omar Sy’s Lupin battles a copycat from behind bars.
- Christmas in Chicago. Hallmark’s Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story pairs Robert Buckley and Lyndsy Fonseca, with Marsha Mason as a diehard fan.
- Farewell, Riley. Reid Scott takes his final bow on Law & Order as James Badge Dale’s new detective arrives.
- For the Record. Days of Our Lives’ James Reynolds marks 45 years as Abe Carver, and Sunday Night Football scores its biggest Week 2 crowd since 2015.