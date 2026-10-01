On Newsstands October 12, 2026

Love is lovelier the second time around! Real-life married couple Téa Leoni and Tim Daly reunite onscreen as whirlwind newlyweds in NBC’s romantic new sitcom Newlyweds, with Jamie Lee Curtis as the ex who won’t go quietly. Plus: Ducky reunites with Gibbs on NCIS: Origins, Los Angeles blows its top on 9-1-1, and The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” leads a lineup of Halloween treats. Grab the issue!