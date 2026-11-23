On Newsstands November 23, 2026

A century of balloons, bands and holiday magic! The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade turns 100, and cohosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker take us inside the record-breaking centennial — with 100 inflatables, the return of Underdog after 42 years and the long-lost Blue Hippo. Plus: FETV and FMC roll out their Christmas classics, and NBC toasts its own 100th birthday with a three-hour celebration. Grab the issue!