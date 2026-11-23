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Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade
A century of balloons, bands and holiday magic! The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade turns 100, and cohosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker take us inside the record-breaking centennial — with 100 inflatables, the return of Underdog after 42 years and the long-lost Blue Hippo. Plus: FETV and FMC roll out their Christmas classics, and NBC toasts its own 100th birthday with a three-hour celebration. Grab the issue!
Also In This Issue
- Make it so. We pay tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Capt. Picard, who died Oct. 28 at 86.
- The Doughboy’s back. Drew Barrymore hosts the Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic, returning to TV for the first time in more than 20 years.
- Mirrorball moment. Dancing With the Stars crowns its Season 35 champ in a three-hour live finale.
- Field trip! Abbott Elementary celebrates its 100th episode with a step-team trip to Disneyland.
- Ghostmas goes Die Hard. Ghosts’ holiday special puts Jay in full action-hero mode.
- Welcome back, Dr. Rhodes. Colin Donnell returns to Chicago Med after seven years for its Christmas episode.
- Streaming gifts. Netflix’s new Pride and Prejudice casts Jack Lowden as Darcy, and Only Murders in the Building takes its sleuths to London.
- Holiday magic. Lacey Chabert brings Hallmark to Walt Disney World, and A Very Brady Christmas comes home to The CW.