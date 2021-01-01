ON NEWSSTANDS MARCH 11, 2021

TV’s True Crime Craze

By admin
TV Guide - Cover TV's True Crime Craze - March 15, 2021

In our latest issue, true crime takes center stage as Elizabeth Vargas previews the upcoming return of crime classic America’s Most Wanted on Fox. Plus, our favorite docuseries on everyone from Tiger King to Ted Bundy.

Also in this issue: our top family-friendly TV picks; Skylar Astin previews an impressive musical number on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary PlaylistWalton Goggins discusses the comedic Season 2 finale of The Unicorn; five Irish films on Prime Video to prep for St. Patricks Day; Chris O’Donnell previews an action-packed episode of CBS drama NCIS: Los AngelesKatharine McPhee on her role in Netflix’s Country Comfort; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

