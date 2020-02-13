‘The Conners’ Finally Reopen the Lunch Box! Plus, Keeping the Spirit of ‘Roseanne’ Alive

ABC’s funny, fractious family faces a major undertaking on The Conners: reopening Roseanne’s restaurant, the Lunch Box. What could possibly go wrong?

Also in this issue: How TV honored basketball legend Kobe Bryant; Hetty returns on NCIS: Los Angeles; Star Trek icon William Shatner treks to Oak Island; Senior Critic Matt Roush reviews the wacky musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist; Bravo Team faces a risky new mission in SEAL Team‘s return episode; ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat goes out with a bang; Grantchester Season 4 hits Prime Video; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

Pick up a copy on newsstands now!