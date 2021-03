In our latest issue, Christopher Meloni brings his Law & Order character Stabler back to New York to reunite with old partner Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and then head his new show, L&O: Organized Crime. Plus: Katey Sagal’s new dramatic role in Rebel, more insights into Negan’s character on The Walking Dead, and Patrick Duffy calls us from a beach in Mexico to chat about Dallas.