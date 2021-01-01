NBC’s ‘Debris’: A Hunt for Alien Tech Drives the Sci-Fi Thriller

In our latest cover story, the planet deals with an alien spacecraft’s mysterious wreckage in NBC’s new thriller, Debris.

Also in this issue: four tricks to lowering your cable bill; Maria Bello on her looming exit from NCIS; New Amsterdam Season 3 opens with the pandemic and a plane crash; Eddie Murphy returns for Coming 2 America on Prime Video; Senior Critic Matt Roush reviews The CW’s Superman & Lois; Michael Cudlitz previews troubles ahead on CBS drama Clarice; five female-led series to stream during Women’s History Month; Stanley Tucci previews his CNN travel foodie series; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

