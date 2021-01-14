ON NEWSSTANDS JANUARY 14, 2021

Jared Padalecki is the New Walker: From ‘Supernatural’ to Texas Ranger

By TVGM Staff

In our cover story, Supernatural vet Jared Padalecki discusses saddling up for his new role in The CW’s reboot, Walker, based on the Chuck Norris-starring 90s drama, Walker, Texas Ranger.

Also in this issue: new page Family Room; Gina Torres joins the action on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star; The Unicorn‘s scene stealers Michaela Watkins and Rob Corddry spin comedy gold on CBS; Senior Critic Matt Roush reviews BBC America’s The Watch; Ty Pennington talks his HGTV series Ty Breaker; five British mysteries to watch right now; Game of ThronesSean Bean on boarding TNT’s Snowpiercer for Season 2; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

Pick up the issue on newsstands now!

