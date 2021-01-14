Jared Padalecki is the New Walker: From ‘Supernatural’ to Texas Ranger

In our cover story, Supernatural vet Jared Padalecki discusses saddling up for his new role in The CW’s reboot, Walker, based on the Chuck Norris-starring 90s drama, Walker, Texas Ranger.

Also in this issue: new page Family Room; Gina Torres joins the action on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star; The Unicorn‘s scene stealers Michaela Watkins and Rob Corddry spin comedy gold on CBS; Senior Critic Matt Roush reviews BBC America’s The Watch; Ty Pennington talks his HGTV series Ty Breaker; five British mysteries to watch right now; Game of Thrones‘ Sean Bean on boarding TNT’s Snowpiercer for Season 2; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

