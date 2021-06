In TV GUIDE MAGAZINE’s June 21 issue, get a first look at Fall TV with the inside scoop on next season’s most exciting shows, including the revival of CBS’s CSI: Vegas with returning stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox. Plus, more big spinoffs of Law & Order, NCIS and FBI. More big shows include a Sopranos prequel movie, a Wonder Years reboot, and the return of everyone’s favorite serial killer, Dexter!