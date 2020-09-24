ON NEWSSTANDS SEPTEMBER 24, 2020

The 68th Annual Fall Preview!

By TVGM Staff

In our annual celebration of Fall TV, we’re talking to television’s biggest stars! Patrick Dempsey gives us the scoop on playing a CEO in Devils; House vet Hugh Laurie votes yes on watching his PBS political thriller Roadkill; and Kaley Cuoco offers a first-class look at her HBO Max murder mystery The Flight Attendant.  

Also in this issue: TV Guide Magazine celebrates 50 years of PBS; a spotlight on B Positive star Annaleigh Ashford; tributes to the late Diana Rigg and Kevin Dobson; Senior Critic Matt Roush reviews Season 4 of FX drama Fargo starring Chris Rock; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

