The 68th Annual Fall Preview!

In our annual celebration of Fall TV, we’re talking to television’s biggest stars! Patrick Dempsey gives us the scoop on playing a CEO in Devils; House vet Hugh Laurie votes yes on watching his PBS political thriller Roadkill; and Kaley Cuoco offers a first-class look at her HBO Max murder mystery The Flight Attendant.

Also in this issue: TV Guide Magazine celebrates 50 years of PBS; a spotlight on B Positive star Annaleigh Ashford; tributes to the late Diana Rigg and Kevin Dobson; Senior Critic Matt Roush reviews Season 4 of FX drama Fargo starring Chris Rock; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

Pick up the issue on newsstands now!