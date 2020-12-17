Back With a Bang: Mayim Bialik Stars in Your New Favorite Comedy, ‘Call Me Kat’

In this issue, The Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik talks leading Fox’s new cat-tastic new sitcom Call Me Kat and working with her former TV hubby, Jim Parsons.

Also in this issue: Senior Critic Matt Roush names his Top 10 shows of 2020; Senior Writer Damian Holbrook gives out his year-long Cheers & Jeers report; we honor the television stars and crew lost this year; Doctor Who brings back a familiar face for this year’s special; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

Pick up the issue on newsstands now!