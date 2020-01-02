2020 Preview: The Shows We Can’t Wait to See

Passions and pistols ignite in Outlander‘s hottest season—and that’s just one of the 65+ shows we’re offering sneak peeks of in this issue’s look at the year ahead.

Also in this issue: Early thoughts on July’s Summer Olympics; Fran Drescher plays a “2020, older version of Fran Fine” in network comedy Indebted; Criminal Minds bids adieu; costs and content for new streamers like HBO Max, Quibi and Peacock; a Perry Mason prequel; fiery drama ignites in Little Fires Everywhere; Hugh Laurie stars in HBO’s Avenue 5; PBS’s World on Fire dives into deeply human WWII stories; Al Pacino tracks Nazis in the 1970s-set Hunters; and more.

