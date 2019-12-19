Ziva’s Happily Ever After

In this issue’s cover story, we ask one big question: Will NCIS‘s badass Ziva David reunite with her child and Tony? It’s what we are all hoping for.

Also in this issue: We honor the TV folks who passed in 2019; Plus, Vicki Lawrence remembers Tim Conway and Shannen Doherty‘s tribute to Luke Perry; Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I.‘s long-awaited crossover; Senior Critic Matt Roush builds a case for the network television ignored by this year’s Golden Globes; Michelle Monaghan talks Netflix’s religious drama Messiah; what to binge over the holidays; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

