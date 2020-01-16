Exclusive! ‘Star Trek: Picard’: Jean-Luc, Data, Riker and the ‘Next Generation’ Crew are Back on the Bridge!

Patrick Stewart‘s stalwart Jean-Luc Picard embarks on all-new space adventures in Star Trek: Picard for CBS All Access. Find out who else is back for this buzzed-about drama that almost didn’t happen.

Also in this issue: The controversies and record breakers that led to Super Bowl LIV; psychological fearfest Evil gives the devil his due; Fox’s killer drama Prodigal Son returns with more answers; Kristen Bell and Ted Danson say goodbye to The Good Place; Daniel Radcliffe talks Miracle Workers: Dark Ages; Grace and Frankie move on; the return of our Horoscope page; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

Pick up a copy on newsstands now!




