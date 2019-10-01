Dolly Parton on her ‘Dream Come True’ drama ‘Heartstrings’

“It’s a dream come true,” Dolly Parton says in the latest issue of TV Guide Magazine, of her latest drama series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, an anthology inspired by the stories behind the country legend’s biggest hits.

Also in this issue: The Crown steps into Season 3 with a brand-new cast topped by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and Outlander‘s Tobias Menzies; we traveled to Vancouver—the site of many a Hallmark movie film set—to discover the network’s many merry secrets; The Morning Show and His Dark Materials reviews; Mad About You‘s Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt reveal what brought them back after more than 20 years; The Connors celebrate Thanksgiving; scoop from the set of The Man in the High Castle‘s epic final season and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

