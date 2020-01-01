Spring Preview: Our 49 Must-See Shows!

In this jam-packed issue, we highlight our must-see series from March to May: Supernatural prepares for its epic conclusion; Nicole Kidman stars in the twisty thriller The Undoing; NCIS vet Pauley Perrette makes her small-screen comeback with CBS comedy Broke; The Missing spinoff Baptiste hits PBS; Julianna Margulies joins Billions; Breaking Bad vet Aaron Paul enters Westworld; and Chris Rock moves to Fargo.

Also in this issue: our tribute to Robert Conrad; checking in with Jerry Springer; what scares high-wire artist Nik Wallenda about walking over a volcano live; Patricia Heaton teases a love triangle on Carol’s Second Act; and the best of movies, streaming, sports and more.

Pick up a copy on newsstands now!